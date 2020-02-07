Free cancer screenings, food, gifts offered on ‘Family Health Day’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can get a free cancer screening, great food, and cool gifts if you attend the 4th annual “Family Health Day”.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center on 1405 Kings Hwy. in Shreveport.

Together with its Partners in Wellness clinic, the Feist-Weiller Cancer will offer free screenings, including mammograms, prostate cancer, lung cancer, head and neck, cervical, and colon cancer for those who meet screening guidelines.

In addition to screenings, free blood pressure checks, glucose checks, and EKG will be available.

Doctors and staff will be on hand to answer questions about screening results, medications, nutrition for health and cancer prevention, smoking cessation, sickle cell anemia, and more.

No appointments are required and there is no charge to attend Family Health Day.

All ages are welcome, but participants must meet cancer screening guidelines, which include age requirements available at lsuhs.edu/family-health-day.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided, along with gift bags and a chance to win great door prizes, including gift cards to local stores and a Samsung Galaxy. You can also learn about healthy foods, and enjoy samples while learning how to make healthy smoothies.

Dr. Jennifer Singh is an LSU Health Shreveport Assistant Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of the Partners in Wellness Clinic of Feist-Weiller Cancer Center.

Singh said, “Family Health Day is a great way to let our community know that they can fight cancer by getting screened and learning about healthy lifestyle choices. Screenings are important to help find cancer early, and when cancers are found early, the chance of cure is improved.”

For more information, call (318) 813-1485 or visit lsuhs.edu/family-health-day.

