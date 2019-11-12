Free child safety seat check offered at East Texas church

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – You can have your child’s car seat checked to make sure it meets current safety standards and it won’t cost you a thing.

TxDOT is offering a free child safety seat check from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Parking Lot on 209 W. Lafayette St. in Jefferson, Texas.

On-site certified technicians will educate parents about proper car seat installation. No appointment is needed. Replacement car seats will be provided to those with substandard safety seats for qualifying Texas residents.

You need to bring proof of residency such as a utility bill and proof of government assistance such as a WIC or Medicare card.

The child using the seat must also be present and parents must know the weight and height of the child.

Important questions to ask oneself are:

Is the child’s safety seat secure?

Does it move from side to side in the car?

Is the seat too large or too small for the child?

Do I know the history of the seat?

Studies show 4 out of every 5 car seats are installed incorrectly. For more information call 903-799-1221.