Free flu shots being offered in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Free flu shots are now available at a health clinic in East Texas.

The Marshall Harrison County Health District will be offering free flu vaccines to children age 18 and younger that meet the Texas Vaccines for Children eligibility requirements listed below:

• Eligible for participation in the Medicaid program

• American Indian or Alaska Native (As defined by 25 U.S.C. 1603)

• Uninsured Children: Children who do not have health insurance

• Underinsured Children: Children with private insurance but coverage does not include vaccines

There is no administration fee and no appointment is needed. For more information call (903) 938-8338.

According to the CDC, each year, millions of children get sick, thousands are hospitalized, and some die from flu.

Flu vaccination has been shown to significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from flu.

CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.