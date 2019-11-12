Free haircuts provided to veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local barber school is giving back to our area’s veterans.

On Veterans Day VH Academy in Bossier City offered free haircuts to veterans. The owners wanted to say thank you to those who have served our country.

Derrick T. Harris says, “Given that we have a service that we can provide that can put a smile on their face, helping them to look a little bit better, to make the day a little bit brighter we decided to offer the free hair cuts.”

They add many of the students at this school are also veterans and at VH Academy they’re given the skills needed to transition into civilian life.