Free parking offered for early voters

Early voters stand in line outside Caddo Parish Registrar of voters’ office on the first morning of early voting for the Oct. 12, 2019 election.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is offering free parking near the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voter’s Office located at 525 Marshall Street (across from the Caddo Parish Courthouse).

Voters are encouraged to park in spaces along the 600 and 700 blocks of Marshall Street, which are marked with the attached signage for 2-hour blocks of free parking.

These are the only free parking spaces. Parking in other on-street spaces will require payment of quarters ($.25 for 30 minutes) at meters.

The Parkmobile parking app can be used to pay for non-metered or green curb spaces. All on-street parking after 5 p.m. is free.

To report any meter problems, please call 222-0290.

Early voting runs through Saturday, Nov. 9th.

The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays during early voting.

