Free rides to the polls in Caddo Parish

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Arkansas Sample Ballots
Louisiana Sample Ballots
Texas Sample Ballots
Oklahoma Sample Ballots
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several local organizations are pulling their resources together to provide free rides to the polls in Caddo Parish.

The O.L.L.I.E. Initiative and Black Voters Matter teamed up to offer rides to the polls Tuesday, November 3rd.

Three vehicles will pick up voters and take them to polling locations anywhere in Caddo Parish.

You can call or text 318-891-1204 to secure your ride. You will be asked to provide your address, polling precinct if known and desired time to be picked up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

