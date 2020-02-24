Free tax assistance offered at Shreve Memorial Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is offering free assistance if you need help filing your taxes.

Each Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through April 6, IRS volunteers will be available at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch on 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Volunteers will not complete tax returns but will help you navigate the online filing process. You will need to bring all necessary documents including W-2 forms in order to file online.

A special IRS Tax Assistance Super Saturday event will also take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 4 if you are unable to attend on Monday evenings.

For more information, please visit www.shreve-lib.org or call the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch at 318-687-6824.

