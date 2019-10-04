Free tire disposal offered in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you live in Caddo Parish you can get rid of your old tires at no cost to you.

The “Tire Amnesty Day” event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Parish’s Fleet Services building on 1701 Monty St. in Shreveport.

The service is being provided to all residents of Caddo Parish. Proof of residency or identification will be required.

Caddo Parish Director of Public Works Robert Glass said, “Illegal dumping continues to be a serious problem. This event is a positive, proactive approach to prevent illegal dumping throughout our Parish and helps keep our communities and the environment clean. Proper disposal of tires reduces blight and litter, diverts tires from landfills and prevents mosquitoes and other pests from breeding.”

The following regulations apply:

• NO commercial participation

• Each vehicle is limited to FIVE (5) tires per visit

• Small tires (golf cart, bicycle, etc.) are accepted

• Partial tires (ripped, blown out, etc.) are accepted

• Tires with rims will not be accepted

• 18 Wheeler tires will not be accepted

You can save time by pre-filling out a tire drop off form prior to arrival. The form may be accessed on the Parish’s website at www.caddo.org.

For more information, please contact the Parish’s Solid Waste Division at 318-226-6930.