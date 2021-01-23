Friday night $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot has a winner

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite not seeing a single deer, one Iowa man says he had one of his "most memorable" hunting trips after stumbling across a bottle containing a decades-old message.

Ross Bruns was hoping for a memorable hunt, along the shores of Saylorville Lake near Des Moines.

"I told my wife it was my last hunt of the year," said Bruns. "Came out here that day and didn't actually see a single deer, but it will probably be one of the most memorable hunts I have the rest of my life."

Most memorable? How could that be? The answer is found a couple hundred miles away in the dining room of Janet Otto and the stacks of binders her late husband Jim, the father of four kids, cataloged beginning in 1976.

"Even though he has been gone so many years, people still say his name and want to find out who he is and who his family is and I think he would really appreciate that part of it," said son Doug Otto.

Long before his death in 2012, Jim started sending messages in a bottle.