Friday night $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot has a winner

(NBC News) There’s winning and then there’s winning big. A lucky Michigan lottery player won big Friday night — $1 billion big.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was one the most valuable lottery jackpots ever, according to organizers.

One ticket matched all six numbers — 4, 26, 42, 50, 60, and 24 —necessary to win the estimated $1 billion prize, according to Mega Millions. The yet-to-be-identified winner can choose between long-term payments or a $739.6 million lump-sum payout before taxes.

The odds of winning were 1 in 302,575,350.

It’s the third-largest lotto jackpot since 2016. The record Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion went to three people from Tennessee, Florida and California who each had the winning numbers in 2016. The largest single jackpot winner hit the Mega Millions numbers for $1.537 billion in late 2018…By Dennis Romero

