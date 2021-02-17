Latest boil advisories around the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Water systems are dealing with broken water mains and low water pressure issues which have led to multiple boil advisories around the ArkLaTex.

City officials say water mains were blown out across the water distribution system in Shreveport, making the water pressure extremely low and prompting a city-wide boil advisory on Tuesday, Feb. 16. That advisory was lifted as of 12:30 p.m. Friday for portions of the city’s water system, but not for customers in some areas.

Shreveport Director of Water and Sewerage William Daniel said Thursday that the boil advisory could be fully lifted by Saturday at the latest.

As of Thursday night, Feb. 25, that boil advisory remained in place, but city officials expected it to be lifted by Saturday. A number of other local water systems have lifted boil advisories, however. Find that list here.

According to the City of Natchitoches’ Distribution System, the boil advisory has been lifted for the entire water system.

Customers of the Town of Vivian Water System have also been advised to boil their water after experiencing low-to-zero water pressure.

Customers of Pine Hill Waterworks District 8 have been told to expect to be without water for several days because of frozen water lines.

Other communities under boil advisories, have outages, or have issued conservation appeals: