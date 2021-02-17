Latest boil advisories around the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Water systems are dealing with broken water mains and low water pressure issues which have led to multiple boil advisories around the ArkLaTex.
City officials say water mains were blown out across the water distribution system in Shreveport, making the water pressure extremely low and prompting a city-wide boil advisory on Tuesday, Feb. 16. That advisory was lifted as of 12:30 p.m. Friday for portions of the city’s water system, but not for customers in some areas.
Shreveport Director of Water and Sewerage William Daniel said Thursday that the boil advisory could be fully lifted by Saturday at the latest.
As of Thursday night, Feb. 25, that boil advisory remained in place, but city officials expected it to be lifted by Saturday. A number of other local water systems have lifted boil advisories, however. Find that list here.
According to the City of Natchitoches’ Distribution System, the boil advisory has been lifted for the entire water system.
Customers of the Town of Vivian Water System have also been advised to boil their water after experiencing low-to-zero water pressure.
Customers of Pine Hill Waterworks District 8 have been told to expect to be without water for several days because of frozen water lines.
Other communities under boil advisories, have outages, or have issued conservation appeals:
- East Central Bossier Water System – issued a boil advisory effective immediately for the entire system due to low/no pressure in the water system. Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
- The Fairview-Union Water System in Coushatta, LA lost water throughout their distribution system Wednesday due to the extremely high demand of water during the inclement weather. As a precaution, they have issued a boil advisory.
- The Village Water System that covers the area east from the Bossier City limits along the I-20 corridor to just inside the Webster Parish on the east side, which includes the Town of Haughton, is asking its customers to conserve water as it is experiencing extremely high demand. They said the system, which has 18 wells is now down to five working wells, “and those tanks are very low, which will lead to reduced water pressure.” If that happens, the result would be a boil advisory being issued and possibly could lead to a water outage. Customers may see brown water, which is the result of the amount of iron in a low-capacity tank, and reducing usage will allow the tanks to fill up again.
- The Rambin Wallace Water System in De Soto Parish issued a 24-hour boil advisory Wednesday evening and extended it on Thursday afternoon until further notice.
- The Social Springs Community Water System in Ringgold has drained both wells serving the system and will remain off until further notice. Boil advisories will be in effect until further notice when water does resume.
- The Lakeview Waterworks District issued a boil advisory due to water freezing in the pipes from Blanchard Water System. It’s recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling the water for one full minute.
- A boil advisory issued for customers in District #1 and the Village of Grand Cane Water System in De Soto Parish was lifted Monday, March 1.
- After urging customers to conserve their water early Wednesday, the City of Mansfield issued a citywide boil advisory effective immediately due to water service line ruptures as a result of the ice storm that struck the region. City officials said the ruptured pipes have caused a significant draw on their water supply across the water distribution system in Mansfield, making the water pressure extremely low. The water system says it is struggling to keep up with consumer demand. Customers who knowingly have ruptured pipes should contact the water system and request that their water be shut off until repairs are made. Conserving water will allow the system’s water storage tanks to fill up again. Normal to low pressure will be intermittent at times as tanks fill and water is distributed throughout the system. While currently undetermined, normal pressure may not resume until Friday.
- Doyline Waterworks District 1 – is under a boil advisory due to a loss of pressure Thursday night. The advisory covers the actual Village of Doyline and not outlying areas. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
- Waterworks District #7 in Keithville – boil advisory has been lifted
- Town of Coushatta– Hickory grove water system boil advisory has been lifted
- South Claiborne Water System – boil advisory lifted March 2.
- Town of Haughton – boil advisory has been lifted
- City of Atlanta, TX – boil advisory has been lifted
- The City of Waskom issued a boil advisory until further notice Friday night due to demand on the system, which is causing low water pressure.
- City of Foreman – boil advisory has been lifted
- There is no boil advisory current in effect for customers of the Village Water System outside of Haughton, but the board manager is pleading with customers to stop running faucets, calling the situation critical as the system’s 750,000 tank threatens to run dry.
- The Town of Domino in Cass County has issued a boil advisory until further notice.
- The Central Claiborne Water System in Homer, LA – boil advisory has been lifted
- Pine Hill Water System in Haynesville, LA – boil advisory has been lifted
- Dubberly Water System – issued a boil advisory until further notice.
- City of Lewisville, Arkansas – boil advisory has been lifted
- Ebarb Waterworks District – issued a system-wide boil advisory until further notice.
- Naples Public Water System – issued a boil advisory for all customers until further notice.
- Village of Hall Summit, Louisiana – issued a boil advisory until further notice.
