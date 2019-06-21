Frozen berries recalled due to potential norovirus contamination

(NBC NEWS) — Frozen berries sold under the store brands of Walmart and Save-A-Lot are being recalled because of potential contamination with norovirus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

Alma Pak of Alma, Georgia is voluntarily recalling specific berry products after FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for norovirus.

The recalled products include 16-ounce packages of Great Value Frozen Blackberries sold at Walmart stores in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Puerto Rico with the UPC number 078742-431017.

Walmart released a list of stores that carry the berries.

