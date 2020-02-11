Live Now
Two East Arkansas city officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

Fuller wants to halt city annexations

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A resolution calls for an end to expanding Shreveport’s boundaries. The legislation encourages the Metropolitan Planning Commission to pass a resolution to stop accepting annexation applications for a year.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller authored it and claims city resources are spread too thin. According to Fuller, people are living farther out, but the population isn’t being replaced within the city.

“Our city is losing people, but we have more square miles than we can keep up with and at some point as a city we have to make a decision to halt our annexation and review what we’re doing and fill in the donut hole that we’re creating.”

Fuller believes it is too easy for developers to build new neighborhoods in outlying areas, but its harder to go back to older communities and revitalize them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Don't Miss

Trending Stories