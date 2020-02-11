Fuller wants to halt city annexations

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A resolution calls for an end to expanding Shreveport’s boundaries. The legislation encourages the Metropolitan Planning Commission to pass a resolution to stop accepting annexation applications for a year.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller authored it and claims city resources are spread too thin. According to Fuller, people are living farther out, but the population isn’t being replaced within the city.

“Our city is losing people, but we have more square miles than we can keep up with and at some point as a city we have to make a decision to halt our annexation and review what we’re doing and fill in the donut hole that we’re creating.”

Fuller believes it is too easy for developers to build new neighborhoods in outlying areas, but its harder to go back to older communities and revitalize them.