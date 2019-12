A strong cold front will bring much colder temperatures and rain to the ArkLaTex. A little bit of a wintry mix will be possible over the northern edge of the area. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week with another warming trend.

Monday was another unseasonably day in the ArkLaTex. Despite lots of clouds, temperatures soared well into the 70s for much of the region. A big change is on the way for Monday night and Tuesday as a strong cold front will move through the area. High temperatures Tuesday will likely occur at midnight as temperatures will likely be steady or slowly falling through the day. The day will begin with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s north to the mid to upper 40s south. Temperatures areawide will likely be in the low to mid-30s by sunset. Look for rain to increase over most of the area Monday night. There is a slight chance that we could see a mix of light sleet and/or snow over the northern edge of the area very late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Don't expect any accumulation as temperatures in these areas will likely be above freezing. This will quickly melt any frozen precipitation that reaches the ground. The rain will end over the northern half of the area during the morning and over the south half of the area during the late afternoon or early evening hours.