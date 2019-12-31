Funeral arrangements made for Louisiana plane crash victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are being planned for the five people from south Louisiana who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff.

Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent will be remembered at a joint funeral service on Thursday in Lafayette. The family is requesting people to wear purple and gold as a reflection of their love for LSU.

Carley McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Services for the pilot Ian Biggs will be held Saturday in Lafayette.

Services for Robert Vaughn Crisp have not been announced.

