Funeral held to remember slain Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Hundred gather to celebrate the life of the man who was killed in Anderson Island last Saturday.

People filled Word of God Ministries in Shreveport to honor Roderick Gaut. People say he was a great man who loved his family and was very active in the community.

As a beloved coach of the 318 Outlaws Youth Football Team. “Roderick stood in front of evil on June 20th. Evil confronted he and his family,” said Donald Gaut, Father.

“All he ever wanted to do is live, enjoy life, and help people and clearly that is what he did,” said Marcus Gaut, Brother.



Shreveport police say Gaut was shot and killed over a parking space last Saturday. 65-year-old Ronald Parker faces a second degree murder charge.