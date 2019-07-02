Funeral services held today for young mother and son in SW Arkansas

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE) — The funeral services for a young woman and her son are being held today.

Alyssa Cannon, 20, and Braydon Ponder, 4, were murdered Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in their home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. at the Victory Church in Camden with burial at Bethesda Cemetery.

The Camden Police Department and Arkansas State Police are still searching for the suspect, Jory Worthen, who was believed to be in Wichita, Kansas last week.

