Furniture recalled for tip over hazard after toddler killed

(NBC NEWS) — A massive furniture recall is underway after two chests tipped over killing one child and injuring another.

South Shore Furniture is recalling more than 300,000 chests due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning that the recalled chests are unstable if they’re not properly anchored to the wall and could result in death or injuries to children.

There are two reports of incidents involving the recalled chests, one in which a 2-year-old child was killed and another child was injured.

The 3-drawer Libra style chests, with metal handles, come in a variety of colors.

They were sold for about $60 online at Walmart, Amazon, Target and other online retailers from Oct. 2009 and July 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that isn’t properly anchored to the wall, and place it an area that children can’t access.

South Shore will issue a full refund and pick up chests for free.

Consumers can also send in the chest with a pre-paid shipping label from the company.

Additionally, the company is giving away free tip-over restraint kits and offering free in-home installation of the kit.