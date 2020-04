BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A gas leak has shut down part of Airline Dr. in Bossier City.

The leak happened around noon Thursday at the corner of Airline Dr. and Old Minden Rd.

According to Bossier City Police traffic is down to one lane.

Crews are currently working to repair the leak.

