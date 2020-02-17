Gas line fire shuts down major highway in south Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CNN) — A gas line rupture sent 150-foot flames shooting up in the sky and shut down a major highway in south Texas.

Police in Corpus Christi said the highway had to be shut down Monday morning in both directions.

Several nearby schools were told to “shelter in place” while the fire burned.

According to authorities, there were no injuries.

The fire was put out by mid-morning and the road has been reopened.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

