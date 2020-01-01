Gas prices likely to stay steady in 2020

(CNN) — You can expect to pay a little less when you go to the gas pump in 2020.

Smart Phone app Gas Buddy is forecasting gas prices in 2020 will actually be two cents lower than last year at $2.60 per gallon.

Of course, that won’t be true all year.

Gas prices tend to rise as refiners switch to summer blends and that will also happen this year.

Gas Buddy predicts prices will be lowest in February and rise to a peak in May.

Many large cities are also likely to see jumps to more than $3.00 per gallon and up to $4.00 in parts of the West Coast.

Take it all with a “grain of petroleum”, though.

Unforeseen geopolitical events can lead to unexpected and often large price swings.

