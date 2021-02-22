General Dynamics IT announces plans to hire 2,500 workers to staff call center in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has announced plans to hire 2,500 workers in Northwest Louisiana to staff a national assistance call center in Bossier City.

Those hired will have the opportunity to work from home for three to five months with GDIT laptops. Salary range is $14 per hour with company benefits or roughly $16 to $17 per hour without benefits.

In this critical support role, individuals will be tasked with responding to inquiries and providing guidance, information and additional assistance as necessary.

Responsibilities include completing call guides, following scripts; gathering, entering and verifying required information, adhering to established customer service and documentation standards within required times frames and adhering to established levels of service.

Requirements are a high school diploma or equivalent, one or more years of related customer service and/or contact center experience, access to 10 Mbps of download speed and 1 Mbps of download speed of dedicated internet bandwidth and outstanding interpersonal skills.

Interested persons are urged to apply at gdit.com/careers, requisition #RQ78932.