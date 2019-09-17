General Mills recalling flour due to E-Coli concerns

General Mills is recalling its all-purpose flour off of shelves due to E-Coli concerns.

The recall only focuses on the flour with a Use by date of “September 6 2020.

According to General Mills– that flour could potentially contain E-Coli.

There have not been any reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall.

But, anyone with this flour should throw it away immediately.

