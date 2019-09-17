General Mills recalling flour due to E-Coli concerns

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

General Mills is recalling its all-purpose flour off of shelves due to E-Coli concerns.

The recall only focuses on the flour with a Use by date of “September 6 2020.

According to General Mills– that flour could potentially contain E-Coli.

There have not been any reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall.

But, anyone with this flour should throw it away immediately.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss