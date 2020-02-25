Genoa Central School District cancels classes due to excessive illness

GENOA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — All schools in the Genoa Central School District will be closed for the remainder of the week due to excessive illness.

Officials with the Genoa Central School District announced that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Friday, Feb. 28.

Alternative Methods of Instruction days 1, 2, & 3 will be used for this closure. Students will continue learning according to the AMI plan.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 2.

