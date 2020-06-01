George Floyd’s son: ‘Tearing things up isn’t going to solve anything’

BRYAN, Texas (KETK) – Hundreds gathered down in Bryan on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Among them was Quincy Mason Floyd, one of his sons.

Quincy and his sister Connie moved to the area more than 15 years ago and he said it had been years since he heard from his father. Many people in the College Station area were surprised by the local connection to the international story.

Both Floyd and his sister praised local activists for hosting peaceful demonstrations while denouncing the violence that has taken place in other cities.

“Tearing up things isn’t going to solve anything. My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress and its going to be kind of tough to get over this day by day.” Quincy Floyd

Connie Floyd said that “violence is not the right way to do it… It don’t solve nothing.”

The two will be in Houston on Monday to visit with other members of the extended family. They hope to announce funeral arrangements for their father soon, who will be buried in the Houston area.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.