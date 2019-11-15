Get paid to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies by Christmas Day

(CNN) – ‘Tis the season to make money watching Christmas movies!

The tech company– CenturyLink– is now taking applications for the “Hallmark movie dream job.”

The job requires you to watch 24- Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before Christmas.

For many, this is less job and more tradition!

If you are chosen — CenturyLink says it will pay you $1,000 to complete the feat.

There are other rules of course.

You have to love Christmas and be willing to document your feelings about the movie marathon on social media.

The company is accepting applications through Friday, December 6th.

