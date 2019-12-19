Get your Xmas gifts mailed, time is ticking

(CNN) – As you’re making your list and checking it twice–

Make sure you check those shipping deadlines too.

Christmas is less than a week away–

And here are some of the biggest dates you’ll want to jot down:

First up– FedEx:

A list of various deadlines start as soon as Thursday.

For Target and Best Buy– your deadline is Friday.

Same goes for USPS–

Depending on what you’re sending– there are various deadlines starting Friday.

For Amazon– if you’re a Prime member– you’ve got until Sunday.

If you’re not– you’re out of luck.

It’s Sunday for Walmart too.

And for UPS it’s Monday.

Of course– all the nitty-gritty details are on each company’s website.

