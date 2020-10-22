Glitch delays voting for Caddo Parish woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish voter is turned around at the polls, due to a possible glitch with the state’s voter database.

“We don’t want anyone to be left out at all, because your vote does count.”

Tuesday afternoon, Amber Dixon did feel left out of the election process. She was told her name was not in the Caddo Registrar of Voter’s system, after standing in line and attempting to early vote.

“Nobody wants something that’s taken away from them and stripped away, when they’ve already earned it in the first place.”

She shared her frustration with her social media followers during an emotional Facebook live.

“One thing my mother said was she’s so proud of our generation, because we do not give up a fight at all. We don’t take no for an answer. We want to know why this is this way.”

She was quickly connected to people who worked to get her some answers.

“They found the problem. Apparently my name was merged with another voter’s name.”

Candice Battiste, North Louisiana Organizer for the Power Coalition says Dixon did not exist in the Caddo Registrar of Voters’ system and the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office had no record of her.

“We do think that this was a glitch in the system. We are hoping it’s a one off type of event and does not occur regularly.”

However, Battiste has advice in case it does happen to another voter.

“Please do not give up. Please do not take no for an answer. At the very least, you should be able to fill out a provisional ballot.”

Wednesday morning, Dixon received a call saying the issue was resolved and she was able to vote later that day.

“Something is happening where it’s not right, you need to get in contact with somebody and let them know that, hey this isn’t right. I need to vote because it’s my constitutional right.”

Battiste adds that she’s glad this error occurred during early voting because they had plenty of time to resolve the issue, but that may not be the case on Election Day.