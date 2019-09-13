GoFund Me accounts set up for Shreveport man fighting lung vaping-related lung illness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two GoFund Me accounts have been set up for a Shreveport man who has been hospitalized with a vaping-related lung illness.

Scott Goldstein, 45, said the only thing keeping him me alive right now is oxygen.

Earlier this month Goldstein drove himself to the hospital after he woke up with a 105.5 temperature. He later learned from doctors that his lungs had crystallized.

You can help Goldstein and his family by making a donation to the following accounts Scott Goldstein – VAPE VICTIM – Shreveport/Bossier and the Scott Goldstein Medical Fund.

