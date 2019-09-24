GoFundMe started for man who drowned while proposing to girlfriend

(CNN) – When friends of a Louisiana man who drowned while proposing to his girlfriend half a world away — learned of his death — they knew they had to do something.

So they started raising money to help bring his remains back home.

Here’s a group of kids with nothing but the world ahead of them.

“We all went to school together and just became good friends. Our whole class is still really close,” said classmate Geneva Compton,

It’s been almost 20 years since they hung out like this at Zachary High School.

And despite losing those everyday laughs that these times bring, one person in the class of 1997 still stands out.

“His energy was just always light and and funny. I mean he was just a good dude,” said Compton.

Steven Weber’s friends are still trying to understand a shocking loss.

Weber died proposing to his girlfriend while on a trip in Tanzania.

It was adventurous and fun and just what they would expect from Steven because he went all out for the people he cared for.

“It’s the saddest sweetest thing I’ve ever read,” said classmate Amy Matte.

“And to do an engagement like that to us. Sounds like something he would so do.”

Bringing Weber home one last time has the potential to be expensive.

So the friends started a GoFundMe.

They’ve already raised over $10,000 dollars.

They are thinking about his family.

“You can’t see your baby. You can’t touch your baby, this isn’t real for you yet. And then how can you get him home? And just to take that burden away from somebody. If something can get as many as 20000 likes, what’s a dollar?” said Matte.

Time, for these classmates isn’t a factor because when one is in need, it affects them all.

