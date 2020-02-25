Goodwill Industries, NLTCC team up to hold job fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana and Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College are teaming up to hold a job fair.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 on the NLTCC-Shreveport Campus inside Building E at 2010 North Market St.

These are some of the companies that are participating:

Union Pacific Railroad

Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

City of Shreveport

Always Best Care

Storer Services

AAFES Exchange

The Service Companies

Red River Sanitors

Representatives will be on hand accepting applications, doing interviews and filling open positions on site.

Open Placement Manager Darelene Robinson said, “Goodwill’s focus is on putting people to work in stable, competitive employment and giving them the skills needed to stay in those jobs. A job fair is a great way to introduce our clients to employers who are needing to fill positions, and hire the right people on the spot.”

Goodwill believes that giving people a hand up is much more valuable than a handout.

Opening doors to people who need jobs, not only empowers the citizens of Shreveport and all of the communities we serve to succeed, but also helps the city as a whole by providing a well-trained and inspired workforce.

For more information on Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana programs or services visit www.goodwillnla.org.

