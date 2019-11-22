Google launches new cloud service, other competitors to follow suit

(NBC NEWS) — Google launched its new cloud service this week, and other competitors, including Microsoft and Amazon, are expected to follow suit.

Google’s new service called Stadia offers gamers a new way to play, featuring 22 games including the popular Red Dead Redemption 2. As long as there’s a strong WiFi connection, players can use Stadia to stream games on any device in 4K.

For $130, buyers get a controller, Chromecast and a three-month subscription to Stadia Pro, which will cost $10 per month after that.

Several of Stadia’s key features won’t be available until next year, when Google will be facing competition from Microsoft xCloud, which will include 50 games and comes with Xbox Game Pass for just $10 per month. That’s the same price as Sony’s revamped PlayStation Now streaming service with hundreds of titles.

