Gov. Edwards attends LSUHS groundbreaking, marks 1 year of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport partnership

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards celebrates two major milestones while visiting LSU Health Shreveport.

Thursday morning Gov. Edwards attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Center for Medical Education.

Edwards is a champion of the new building which will address the health care shortage in Louisiana by supporting plans to expand the LSU Health Shreveport medical school class size to 200 students by 2023.

The Center for Medical Education will feature classrooms for up to 250 students, training labs, small group study rooms, and a state-of-the-art clinical skills center simulating a hospital ward.

The $60 million building will have 5-stories, 187,000+ square feet and be located on the south side of the LSUHS campus.

Gov. Edwards also recognized the first anniversary of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, established Oct. 1, 2018, is a public-private partnership jointly formed by Ochsner Health System and LSU Health Shreveport to oversee and coordinate activities between the health sciences center and the healthcare delivery system in Shreveport and Monroe.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport includes North Louisiana’s only Level 1 Trauma Center at its 452-bed hospital in Shreveport.

More than 900 LSUHS physicians and residents, along with 3,600 employees, provide care to more than 135,000 patients across 600,000 visits annually to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.