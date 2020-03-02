Gov. Edwards prepares for coronavirus, creates task force

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is taking steps to protect residents from the coronavirus.

Even though there are currently no confirmed cases in Louisiana, Monday morning Edwards convened a Unified Command Group Meeting and created the COVID-19 Task Force comprised of key state and federal officials.

The Louisiana Department of Health and other agencies have been planning for several weeks on how the state will respond to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of the public.

For now, you should take commonsense steps to protect yourself from respiratory illness, including washing their hands, covering their mouths when they cough and avoiding going out in public when they are sick.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please contact the general information line at (855) 523-2652 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/page/89.

