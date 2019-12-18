Gov. John Bel Edwards to keynote LSU Manship School Graduation

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will give remarks during the fall commencement ceremony of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication on December 20.

Edwards will offer a keynote address to the approximately 60 LSU Manship School students who are earning baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Gov. Edwards’ daughter, Sarah Edwards, is among the Manship School’s fall 2019 graduates.

Parking is available at the Union Square Garage, which can be accessed on East Campus Drive. Visitor parking is available on the second, third, and fourth floors of the garage for $1.50 per hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.