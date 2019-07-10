Gov. Edwards will declare State of Emergency due to uncertainty of disturbance in the Gulf

UPDATE: 9:30 A.M.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will declare of State of Emergency before noon today due to the uncertainty of the tropical depression system in the Gulf of Mexico.

During Wednesday morning’s press conference Gov. Edwards said this storm is expected to bring between 10 to 15 inches of rain between Friday and Saturday to New Orleans and surrounding areas.

Gov. Edwards said,”We know how dangerous and catastrophic unnamed storms can be. No one should take this storm lightly, it is expected to be a significant weather event.”

According to the National Weather Service the longer the system lingers in the Gulf, it will become stronger. It is also expected to become stationary and dump heavy rain.

A potential storm surge of up to 3 feet is expected in New Orleans. There will also be major flooding along the East and West Banks of the Mississippi River.

Edwards said there were flash flooding and tornado warnings issued in New Orleans this morning. There were also reports of possible tornadic activity.

The National Weather Center expects the storm to move north once it makes landfall. It will bring heavy rain to Central and North Louisiana.

Edwards added that The National Guard is getting soldiers in place. Other agencies are making preparations and the flood gates along the coast are also being monitored.

You are encouraged to pay attention to the weather and monitor updates. For more information on the weather and road conditions visit getagameplan.org or 511la.org.

Edwards said one of the main hazards of flooding is people driving through standing water and advises that motorists do not attempt to drive through any standing water.

The National Weather Service will provide another update tomorrow and Edwards has planned another news conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials don’t know the severity of the storm that is projected to hit, but as it moves closer Governor John Bel Edwards will address those concerns.

Edwards will discuss potential developments of a tropical weather system later this week and the possible impacts in Louisiana.

He will hold a meeting with the Unified Command Group before meeting with the media in a news briefing scheduled for 9 a.m.

Click here to watch the briefing live.

GOHSEP communication director, Mike Steele, says there’s been a lot of communication with the Governor’s office and state agencies to see what could been needed in the coming days.

Calls are scheduled with some of the parishes and the crisis action team was activated earlier this week.

Officials aren’t sure of the how bad the storm could get, but they say all they can do is keep an eye on it.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty right now. Until we get a better idea and track of the storm, it’s intensity, and some of the other factors, the main thing we can do now is just kind of monitor everything. We’re asking the public to do too,” says Steele.

