Grand jury indicts suspect in June double homicide at downtown nightclub

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been indicted in the deaths of two people shot outside a local nightclub last summer, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Trevarius Winslow, 24, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with with the June 9, 2019, shootings of 39-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines and 22-year-old Chasmine Walters.

Police said the shootings were the result of some kind of altercation outside the Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge.

Barnes was shot once in the head and died at the scene, while Walters died the following day.

A third victim, who was never identified, also was shot, but survived.

Winslow, who has been actively avoiding apprehension and should be considered armed and dangerous. People who know of his whereabouts should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office at (318) 681-0700.

