Grant funding for Minden Airport stalled by council

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Minden Airport could miss out on more than $2 million in funding if the city council doesn’t act quickly.

Airport Manager, Steven Burdeaux says they were awarded $2 million from the FAA for a runway rehabilitation and lighting project. The council has 30 days to approve the funding.

The airport also received $30,000 and through the CARES Act to cover loses due to COVID-19. Council must vote on those funds by June 4th.

“As with everyone, business has dropped significantly, so it would really just help us recover from that loss of business, loss of revenue.”

The council has attempted to meet eight times this month. Until at least three members show up to a meeting the council can’t vote approve any grant funding for the airport.

The council has a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 20th at 11am.