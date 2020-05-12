Green Oaks graduates receive “giant” recognition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Green Oaks High School graduates receive a life sized version of themselves to celebration their accomplishments.

MLK/Cooper Road native Toni Thibeaux was the title sponsor for the project. During the Mother’s Day weekend, mothers and families were able to enjoy the seniors’ special recognition.

“I wanted students to know that they have the support of the community during this national pandemic. I can only imagine for the parents and for the students, the dismay of knowing they couldn’t walk across the stage.”

The community can view the display in front of Southern University at Shreveport.