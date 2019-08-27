Greenwood police to hold Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Greenwood Police Department is stepping up its efforts to protect you and your family from drunk drivers.

As a part of the National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, GPD will be conducting a Safety and Sobriety Checkpoint Saturday, Aug. 31 at an undisclosed location in Greenwood.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers and those who aren’t wearing their seatbelts.

Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will assist with the checkpoint.

The checkpoint is being funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

