Greta Thunberg named Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year

(CNN) – She’s only 16-years old and is taking the world by storm.

Greta Thunberg, who’s become a symbol for youth and climate change – is Time magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.

She’s the youngest person to ever be named by the magazine.

The accolade goes to the person or persons who “most influenced the news and the world” during the past year.

Time Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal says “she became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement.”

The other people considered include President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the anonymous whistleblower who helped launch the impeachment probe, and the Hong Kong protesters.

