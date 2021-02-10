Groundwater levels running high in North Central Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In July 2019, the Bossier Parish Police Jury reached out to LSU Shreveport to get help with its ongoing groundwater level problems. In 2018, contractors notified the police jury members about high groundwater levels while installing pipes. In the last few years, Engineer Butch Ford told us the parish dealt with several sewer line failures because of groundwater levels.

In 2019, LSU Shreveport and the Bossier Parish Police Jury partnered together to figure out what is causing the issue. The Red River Watershed Management team placed over ten wells in spots between Benton and North Bossier. Last week, the college talked about their findings to the police jury. The research pointed that the levels are the highest around Willow Chute. Ford thinks the bayou’s elevation is playing a role. “Willow Chute is long and flat. As it rains, the bayou fills up with water and it could linger there for weeks,” said Ford.

For now, Ford doesn’t see this as an issue for residents. The residential neighborhoods were built on the highest level of the properties.

The partnership will continue for a few years. LSU Shreveport is planning to add some rain gauges to some wells to see what is the correlation between the rainfall and river levels.