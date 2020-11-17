Group challenges results of NAACP Shreveport election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group is calling for an investigation and contesting the outcome of the recent NAACP election for the Shreveport branch.

During a news conference, Shreveport attorney J. Antonio Florence explained that paperwork has been submitted to the national office to challenge the election of officers on Nov. 7 due to alleged discrepancies.

“They simply want an investigation so that any and all discrepancies that were committed if any in that election the proper procedures are followed,” Florence said.

Rodney Giles, a member of the Election Advisory Committee, claimed he witnessed ineligible votes being accepted.

But Willie Bradford, chairman of the Election Advisory Committee, countered Giles’ allegation, telling KTAL/KMSS it was a fair process.

“I would not participate or would I allow as the chairman of that committee such inappropriate activity to take place under my watch. That did not happen,” Bradford said.

Bradford believes he will be vindicated following an investigation by the national office.

On Nov. 7th, the Rev. Calvin Austin was announced winner of the race for Shreveport NAACP president.

Pastor Linus Mayes lost by four votes and is one of the people alleging discrepancies related to the election.

