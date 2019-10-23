Gun holsters recalled due to shooting hazard

(CNN) – More than 3,000 gun holsters are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

The US product safety commission has issued a fast track recall for federal cartridge Blackhawk T-series l-2-c gun holsters.

Its design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user’s knowledge, which could cause the gun to fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

The holsters have been sold at bass pro shops as well as other sporting goods stores and online.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.

The toll-free number is 888-343-7547 or contact them online at https://www.blackhawk.com and click on the Recall tab located at the top of the page.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.