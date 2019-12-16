Hallmark reverses decision to pull same-sex ad

(CNN) – An ad about weddings leads to–of all things, a divorce.

The Hallmark channel decided to stop airing a Zola ad with a same-sex couple.

They’ve since apologized, but no word yet if the relationship between the network and the wedding planning company will heal.

The Hallmark channel divorces itself from a previous decision.

This commercial, from wedding planner, Zola, featuring two women exchanging wedding vows, was removed from the hallmark channel last week.

This after hallmark started facing pressure from the conservative group one million moms, who posted comments on their website like:

“Shame on Hallmark for airing commercials with same-sex couples.”

However on Sunday–after some were calling for advertisers and viewers to boycott Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company–the network annulled the decision on Zola.

In a statement issued Sunday, Hallmark said it was “truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused” and that it is “committed to diversity and inclusion.”

The hallmark channel also says it will work to re-establish its partnership with Zola.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.