Halloween Consumer Alert: AG Landry warns of scary safety risks

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is a fun-filled season of tricks and treats but Attorney General Jeff Landry wants to remind families that it can also bring safety risks.

General Landry said, “It is a scary fact, but children are more than twice as likely to be killed by a car while walking on Halloween night than at any other time of the year. It is imperative that parents and guardians be extra vigilant and take the appropriate precautions to make certain their children remain out of harm’s way.”

To help make Halloween festivities a trick-free treat, General Landry offers the following safety tips:

• Put phones down and keep heads up while walking.

• Make sure that all costumes and wigs are flame resistant.

• Be cautious with face paint and makeup; always test it in a small area first to avoid allergic reactions.

• Make sure pets are secured; pets might be frightened by unfamiliar people and could bite a child or run out of open doors.

• If your child will be trick-or-treating without you, plan a familiar route and set a curfew.

• Never go trick-or-treating alone; walk in groups or with a trusted adult.

• Always cross the street at corners and obey all traffic signals and crosswalks.

• Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.

• If driving, be sure to eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters.

For more safety tips, call General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.