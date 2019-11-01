Halloween photo of kids dressed as Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London goes viral

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (10/31/19) — If you’ve seen the above picture circling on your social media feed, then you may think it’s one of the best Halloween costumes this year. The picture received more than 10,000 shares since posted on Monday.

What’s even more exciting is that the two young kids pictured on the left and the people behind the scenes live in the ArkLaMiss.

Daunte Green is pictured as the late Grammy-nominated rapper, Nipsey Hussle. Layton Moore is pictured as Hussle’s wife and well-known actress Lauren London, Hussle’s wife.

Hussle was fatally shot outside the clothing store he founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The picture was captured by Kyra Dismuke, owner of Kyra Dismuke Photography. It was taken at the home of Keith and Nadene Morris in El Dorao. The horse is from Stallion Enterprise, owned by Morris.

It’s not the first time the kids have teamed up to emulate iconic figures in the music industry. In 2015, the pair dressed as siblings, Michael and Janet Jackson.

In 2016, they dressed as the couple duo, Ike and Tina Turner and the following year, they decided to take it Disney style with Aladdin and Jasmine costumes.

Layton Moore is the daughter of Brandon & Cherrelle Moore. Daunte Green is the son of Maila Pitts & Joshua Warren. They’re all residents of Smackover.