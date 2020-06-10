Shreveport firefighters fight afternoon fire in Highland neighborhood.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters fought a raging residential fire in the Highland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story residence in the 300 block of Egan Street. Minutes later, when firefighters arrived they found flames shooting up from the back of the house and smoke pouring out from the attic.

Additional units were called in to aid firefighters working to bring the fire under control.

