Happy Birthday! Betty White turns 98

(Fox News) – Happy Birthday to America’s sweetheart, Betty White!

The golden girl is celebrating her 98th birthday today, crediting optimism, her love of pets, hot dogs and vodka for her long and happy life.

White’s career in front of the camera spans more than seven decades, with the actress collecting 24 Emmy nominations and eight wins over the years.

The birthday girl has also earned a Guinness World Record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer, and a lifetime achievement award.

