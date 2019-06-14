Happy Father’s Day: Texas woman donates kidney to dad

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KTRK) – A Texas woman has given her dad a special early Father’s Day gift: a kidney.

“My sister told me when we had the surgery that I’d never have to give him another Father’s Day gift,” Taylor Tritt said.

Tritt knew her father didn’t have years to wait for a kidney transplant, so she stepped up in a big way.

“It’s just a very special Father’s Day,” said Nick Massad, her father.

Massad’s kidneys were failing him. He had a few grim options, including dialysis or potentially an early death.

