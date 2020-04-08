Harrison County confirms 11 COVID-19 cases

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials are now reporting 11 coronavirus cases in Harrison County, Texas.

On Wednesday the Marshall Harrison County Health District released the latest COVID-19 testing data.

The following data represents testing reported as of 5 p.m. April 7:

Positive – 11

Negative – 181

Pending – 48

Total – 240

The Emergency Management Team of Harrison County and the City of Marshall understand the need for information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is vital to all of our residents. The Marshall Harrison County Health District strives to provide the most up-to-date information. However, we urge residents to please understand the reporting of this data is a significant challenge due to the number of facilities, agencies, and departments involved. Information on testing data published to the community is a best determination from the data available at the time of posting.

In order to safeguard the community from new cases, citizens are urged to follow all orders by the Centers for Disease Control’s, Executive Orders by Governor Greg Abbott and the City of Marshall First Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease:

Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.

Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.

Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.

Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.

Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.

An essential errand should be conducted by only one adult from the household. All other family members should remain sheltered at home.

CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public. The mask will fit snugly, be secured with ear loops, and be able to be laundered and machine dried often. A mask should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or unable to remove the mask without assistance. A mask with multiple layers of fabric should allow for breathing without restriction. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators as those critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

